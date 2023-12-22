Ativo Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Ativo Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up about 1.6% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $103.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $464.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.77. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $65.05 and a 12-month high of $105.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

