OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,635 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.87.
Comcast Stock Performance
Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $44.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.32.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Comcast Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.13%.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.
