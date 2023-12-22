S.A. Mason LLC Sells 10,514 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

S.A. Mason LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,514 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 7.4% during the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in AT&T by 19.1% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 44,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 9.5% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.9% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,012,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,214,000 after purchasing an additional 18,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.26. The firm has a market cap of $117.87 billion, a PE ratio of -10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

