Courier Capital LLC Has $529,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $55.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $55.97.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.