RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in RTX were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in RTX by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in RTX by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in RTX by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in RTX by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in RTX by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Melius cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Barclays cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $82.31 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.59.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

