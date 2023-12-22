Auour Investments LLC Purchases 4,101 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Auour Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.2% of Auour Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Bridge Compliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,338,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,914,000. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 18,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,627,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,043,000 after purchasing an additional 247,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $682,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.68 and its 200-day moving average is $40.33.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.