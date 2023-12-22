Martin Capital Advisors LLP Acquires 1,105 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP grew its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises about 1.5% of Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $242,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,962.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.93. 462,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,034,782. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.