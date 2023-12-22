PFG Advisors Reduces Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

PFG Advisors decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,364 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $434.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $347.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $344.34 and a 12 month high of $438.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $408.76 and its 200 day moving average is $406.84.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

