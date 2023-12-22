City Holding Co. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 16,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Hillman Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,260,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 152,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $230.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $233.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

