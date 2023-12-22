Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,223 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth $203,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 290.4% in the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,722,032 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $164,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 19,305 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $122.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.86 and a 200-day moving average of $105.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $186.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $131.31.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 45.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NKE

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.