McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Buys 148 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $434.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $408.76 and its 200 day moving average is $406.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $344.34 and a 52 week high of $438.22.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.