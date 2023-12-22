Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,313 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,313 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.5% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,126.00. The stock had a trading volume of 104,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,545. The business’s fifty day moving average is $942.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $888.62. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $542.45 and a twelve month high of $1,151.82. The company has a market cap of $527.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 63.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,143 shares of company stock worth $24,182,242 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

