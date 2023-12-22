Sunflower Bank N.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sunflower Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock opened at $49.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.99 and a 200-day moving average of $42.69. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $50.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $180.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.08 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.