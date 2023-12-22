Family Legacy Inc. Raises Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% in the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 514,683 shares of company stock worth $198,366,316 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $451.81.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $423.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $336.43 and a one year high of $427.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $397.27.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

