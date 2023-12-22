Auour Investments LLC Purchases 3,470 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Auour Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 0.9% of Auour Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Derbend Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.9% in the second quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 37,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,349,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,368,000 after buying an additional 147,461 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $110.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $112.36. The company has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

