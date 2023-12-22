Key Bridge Compliance LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Key Bridge Compliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 39,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after acquiring an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,521,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,501 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,496,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,588 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $74.66 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $75.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.15.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

