Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 561 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,813,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 49,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 9,793 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 121,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,343,000 after buying an additional 21,096 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $74.66 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $75.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.15.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

