Courier Capital LLC Sells 3,950 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $522,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Research Report on WFC
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance
WFC opened at $49.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.69. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $50.77. The company has a market capitalization of $179.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wells Fargo & Company
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Get ready to ring in the New Year with these upgrades
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Nike’s miss could be our opportunity
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Tesla’s bold rally: Promising pattern as it overcomes roadblocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.