United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Trimmed by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS opened at $157.16 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.