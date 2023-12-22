Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 169 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,997 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,257,000 after purchasing an additional 584,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $115,072,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $212.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $215.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.12.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

