Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VUG stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $311.46. The stock had a trading volume of 79,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,527. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.94 and a 52 week high of $313.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $289.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.10. The firm has a market cap of $102.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

