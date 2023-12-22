McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,983 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 1.4% of City Holding Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD opened at $291.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $272.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.84. The company has a market capitalization of $211.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.80%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,662 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,634 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.60.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

