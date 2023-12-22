QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Increased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1,148.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,095 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,925 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 40.0% in the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.1% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 908,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $100,893,000 after purchasing an additional 215,522 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 361,703 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 65.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 826,807 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $98,190,000 after purchasing an additional 327,832 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,630. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $143.00 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $143.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.51 and a 200-day moving average of $118.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.