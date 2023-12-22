S.A. Mason LLC Invests $92,000 in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 155.0% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Linde by 14.6% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Linde by 14.6% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 5.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Linde by 8.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.85.

Linde Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LIN opened at $409.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $395.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $384.25. The firm has a market cap of $198.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $302.17 and a fifty-two week high of $434.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

