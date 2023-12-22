SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 11,672 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,386 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 11,672 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 0.3% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $29,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker by 692.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.95.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK stock opened at $296.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $237.47 and a twelve month high of $306.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $280.97 and its 200-day moving average is $284.31.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.