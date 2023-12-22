Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Vanderbilt University

Vanderbilt University lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,424,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 47.4% of Vanderbilt University’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Vanderbilt University owned 0.63% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $183,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,324,792,000 after acquiring an additional 27,793,930 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,764 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,674,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $724,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,377.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,902,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,143 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.18. 452,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,191,317. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $94.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

