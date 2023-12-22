Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Eastover Investment Advisors LLC

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $220,104,833,000 after acquiring an additional 643,048,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,002 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $294,657,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,619,000 after acquiring an additional 847,651 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,870,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ISRG traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $334.90. 74,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,293. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.65 and a fifty-two week high of $358.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $294.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.82.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 20th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.