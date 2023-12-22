Columbus Macro LLC Acquires 1,785 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.4% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Auour Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 209,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Key Bridge Compliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,296,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,748,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $47.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.30. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The stock has a market cap of $117.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.