Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $405,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $290.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $147.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $298.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.56.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAT

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.