Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Raised by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 2.8% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.2 %

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $407.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.00. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $259.73 and a 12-month high of $410.47.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.8083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.