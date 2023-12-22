Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,097 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for approximately 5.0% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $22,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FDX opened at $247.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $171.55 and a one year high of $285.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 29.86%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.38.

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

