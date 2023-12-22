Weaver Consulting Group Sells 670 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Weaver Consulting Group decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,436 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Intel were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,781 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,345,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 21.5% during the third quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.1% during the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 56,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Intel by 5.1% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,622 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $47.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $47.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark raised their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.97.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

