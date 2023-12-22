Courier Capital LLC Has $3.38 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $407.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $378.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.00. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $259.73 and a 52 week high of $410.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.8083 per share. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

