Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 0.4% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $27,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.2 %

QQQ stock opened at $407.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $378.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.00. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $259.73 and a 1 year high of $410.47.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.8083 dividend. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

