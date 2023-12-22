Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Weaver Consulting Group’s 9th Largest Position

Weaver Consulting Group cut its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 2.5% of Weaver Consulting Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,407,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. AFS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $923,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $169.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $146.17 and a 1-year high of $171.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.89.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.