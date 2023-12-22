Auour Investments LLC Buys 1,394 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Auour Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.3% of Auour Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $199.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.90. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $202.17.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.