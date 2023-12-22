Weaver Consulting Group Sells 493 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Weaver Consulting Group lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Auour Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 17,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Key Bridge Compliance LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,169,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 43.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,030,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,110,000 after acquiring an additional 310,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $200.74 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $202.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.90.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

