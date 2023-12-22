McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by AFS Financial Group LLC

AFS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,655 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in McDonald’s by 8.2% during the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $291.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $211.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $272.89 and its 200-day moving average is $279.84. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,662 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,634 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

