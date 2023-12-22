Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 68.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,798 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 251,419 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 445.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 48.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Oracle by 168.7% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in Oracle by 1,481.5% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $260,330.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $105.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $79.43 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.48. The firm has a market cap of $290.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

