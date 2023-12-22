Register Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 2.7% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 81,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $842,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 261,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 68,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $57.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.28. The company has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $58.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.8471 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

