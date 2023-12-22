Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter worth $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX stock traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.94. The stock had a trading volume of 440,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,818,835. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $132.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.