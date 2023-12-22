iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stake Lowered by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC decreased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $107.63 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $111.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.45.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

