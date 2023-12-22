Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 101,863.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,408,525,000 after purchasing an additional 969,207,649 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,307.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,741,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,774 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,353,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,591 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,851,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,212,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,341,000.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $107.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.45. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

