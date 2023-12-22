PFG Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

PFG Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,994,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,010,000 after buying an additional 2,372,350 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,898,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,178,000 after buying an additional 583,243 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,848,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,963,000 after buying an additional 364,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,278,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,538,000 after buying an additional 33,489 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $56.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.33. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.24 and a 1 year high of $56.48.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

