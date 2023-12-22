OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 144 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in Duke Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.45.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $96.36 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $106.43. The firm has a market cap of $74.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.38, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.87 and a 200 day moving average of $90.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.