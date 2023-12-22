Bender Robert & Associates Has $1.64 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Bender Robert & Associates grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,982 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 0.5% of Bender Robert & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,212,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371,995 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,827 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $204,728,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $854,248,000 after acquiring an additional 715,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.67.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.3 %

PANW opened at $300.23 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $318.00. The stock has a market cap of $94.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.11, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $267.32 and a 200-day moving average of $248.33.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,358,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at $367,386,359.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 465,440 shares of company stock valued at $123,285,259 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

