Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) is Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,111 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy makes up approximately 1.9% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $16,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 82,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after buying an additional 16,943 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,250,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 506.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.91. 117,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,940,166. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.67.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.14 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

