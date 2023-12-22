iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Cut by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,856 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 9.6% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $40,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.94. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

