Summit Global Investments Boosts Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Sysco were worth $7,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens cut their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $73.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

