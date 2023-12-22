Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Trimmed by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments cut its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,730 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 15,449 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.18.
Starbucks Price Performance
Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $95.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.15. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Starbucks Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.69%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks
In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,254 shares of company stock valued at $760,370 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
